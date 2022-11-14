Latest
4 hours ago
How Republicans Tipped The House Scales Long Before Votes Were Cast
5 hours ago
New And Old Secretaries of State Declare Election Denialism A ‘Losing Strategy’—But It Might Not Be Dead Yet
11 hours ago
DOJ Knocks Trump ‘Shell Game’ Over Classified Docs

Dems Trying To Claw Their Way To A Win Over Lauren Boebert

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), participates in a discussion on the Right to Bear Arms during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 i... ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), participates in a discussion on the Right to Bear Arms during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 14, 2022 4:20 p.m.

Gun-toting, Biden-heckling, MAGA fave Lauren Boebert continues to hold a razor-tight lead over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. With 99% of the votes reported, the controversial Boebert is leading by less than a percentage point, according to the latest returns.

With just 1,122 votes between the candidates since Friday, Democrats are trying to close the vote gap but face an uphill climb.

On Saturday, Frisch tweeted that his campaign needs volunteers to canvas the 3rd Congressional District to cure ballots. This is an effort by Democrats to reach out to voters who cast mail ballots but got rejected by their counties for minor errors in their mailed ballots.

In a district that hasn’t elected a Democrat to Congress since 2008, Frisch is reduced to making up his deficit via cured ballots. While the mostly likely outcome nationally is narrow GOP control of the House, Boebert would be a symbolic victory for Dems and keep the Republican majority exceedingly narrow.

Frisch announced he will attend the new member orientation. 

“It is in the best interest of the district for me to attend new member orientation given the closeness of this race, which could be unsettled for another month,” Frisch said.

Colorado state election rules require an automatic recount when a candidate wins by 0.5% or less of the winner’s total vote count. Although unlikely, depending on the remaining ballots, the race could possibly go to a recount. Wednesday is the deadline for counties to tally overseas and military ballots and cure all ballots, according to Colorado’s election calendar

Meanwhile, the Boebert campaign is still fundraising in case Frisch pushes the race to an automatic recount.

“I told you all year, the Left would do everything that they possibly could to get rid of me,” Boebert wrote in a recent tweet. “As this race comes down to every last vote, I need you to help us ensure we have the resources to finish what we started!”

The Cook Political Report rated the district as solidly Republican ahead of the midterms but Frisch outperformed expectations and has been trailing Boebert for days. 

The district boundaries for the 3rd district were redrawn last year, making it more favorable to Republicans. But despite the redistricting, Boebert is faring worse, in terms of the percentage of votes cast, in some counties than she did in 2020, according to The Colorado Sun. Boebert lost Garfield County — her home county — by 6 points in 2020. This year, she is losing by nearly 14 points. Similarly in Mesa County, Boebert is behind 3 points compared to her performance two years ago. 

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: