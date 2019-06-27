Latest
15 mins ago
The 4 Kookiest Marianne Williamson Moments From The Debate
25 mins ago
Kamala Harris Challenges Joe Biden On His Record On Race: ‘It’s Personal’ 
at the XXX panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California.
1 hour ago
‘Totally Nuts’: The Spiciest Conservative Takes On The Debate
news 2020 Elections

The 6 Hardest Dem Debate Jabs At Donald Trump

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 27, 2019 11:21 pm

Thursday night’s Democratic debate focused primarily on the candidates’ plans for the future and differences between each other. But President Donald Trump loomed large over the debate, and some candidates had clearly prepared attacks. Here’s what they said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY):

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO):

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA):

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: