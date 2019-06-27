The 6 Hardest Dem Debate Jabs At Donald Trump

Thursday night’s Democratic debate focused primarily on the candidates’ plans for the future and differences between each other. But President Donald Trump loomed large over the debate, and some candidates had clearly prepared attacks. Here’s what they said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT):

Sanders: “The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist, and that he lied to the American people during his campaign.” pic.twitter.com/2HEd28FrzO — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY):

Gillibrand: “He’s torn apart the moral fabric of who we are.” pic.twitter.com/ssQpJ0yIZM — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA):

Swalwell: “There’s nothing he will not do to separate a family, cage a child, or erase their existence by weaponizing the census.” pic.twitter.com/JQA9cOog8M — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO):

Bennet: “The President has turned the border of the United States into a symbol of nativist hostility that the whole world is looking at.” pic.twitter.com/Rzy21d1IcN — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA):

Harris: “He embraces Kim Jong Un, a dictator, for the sake of a photo op.” pic.twitter.com/EMJVIX2RVv — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 28, 2019

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg: