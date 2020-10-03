Dems Stick By Cunningham In Senate Race Amid Revelation Of Sexually-Suggestive Texting

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said Saturday that it will continue to back Democrat Cal Cunningham for a critical Senate seat in the North Carolina race after the candidate admitted to exchanging sexually-suggestive texts with a strategist.

According to Politico, Lauren Passalacqua a spokesperson for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee issued a statement Saturday affirming that the committee would stand by Cunningham who has said he will not drop out of the race after the texts were revealed on Friday.

“We are confident that he will bring the same courage and determination to the Senate as he has while serving our country in uniform,” Passalacqua said.

The news comes after screenshots of sexually-suggestive text messages Cunningham had exchanged with a woman who is not his wife were published on Friday.

“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you right now,” Cunningham wrote in one of the messages. “I want to kiss you,” the woman wrote in separate message, later adding: “I want a night with you,” according to screenshots of the messages originally posted by right-wing website NationalFile.com.

Rachel Petri, a spokeswoman for Cunningham’s campaign, confirmed the authenticity of the text messages to Associated Press.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry,” Cunningham said in the statement. “I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

The drama that now plagues Cunningham follows a reported state record $28.3 million in fundraising in the third quarter of this year.

The news follows an announcement by Cunningham’s opponent, Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced earlier on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus — a blow that will impact his ability to campaign with a month remaining until the election in a race that is widely seen as seen a crucial win for Senate control.

Democrats need to net at least three seats to win Senate majority and appear to have eyes fixed on North Carolina. Polls ahead of the recent news for both candidates show Cunningham leading by a slim margin.