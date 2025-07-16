Dems Rip DeSantis For ‘Raiding Hurricane Response Resources’ At ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Latest
Nikki Fried speaks with the media as she visits the Versaille restaurant on August 22, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By
|
July 16, 2025 4:44 p.m.
11
Top Florida Democrats issued blistering responses on Wednesday following a TPM report that detailed how Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis diverted “disaster preparedness” resources in the rush to build the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention camp. 

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), who toured the site earlier this month and subsequently decried the conditions there, sentd a statement to TPM blasting every aspect of the project.  

“DeSantis already operates under a cloud of corruption when it comes to stealing taxpayer dollars. So, it’s no surprise he’d siphon off and create shortfalls in our hurricane preparedness funds for this boondoggle, then hide it from the public, or that he’d hand out sweetheart contracts to donors to build this monument to cruelty and denied due process,” Wasserman Schultz said. “This internment camp is an outrageously wasteful publicity stunt, designed to hurt immigrants and distract from reckless Republican policies that will double the ranks of Florida’s uninsured.”   

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried similarly questioned the purpose of the facility and the fact emergency equipment was pulled to the site. 

“Ron DeSantis is gambling with Floridians’ lives. Diverting critical emergency communications equipment during hurricane season is not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous,” Fried said in a statement to TPM. “First responders need every tool at their disposal to save lives. Instead, the Governor is raiding hurricane response resources for political games.”

TPM’s report was based on an in-depth analysis of contracts related to the construction and operation of the controversial detention camp. We identified $19,983,785.03 in contracts and invoices that were earmarked for nine different firms. Eight of those companies were not previously known to have been involved with the project. One of the contracts was created on July 1 and provided for $499,869.60 to be paid to Baker’s Electronics & Communications Inc. for an “Atlas trunked radio system.” That platform is often used by public safety agencies for critical and emergency communications. 

The contract specified that the Atlas systems “deployed” at the detention camp had been “pulled from disaster preparedness platform” [sic]. The document further indicated that, as a result of that diversion, the system needed to “be back-filled to prevent a response gap during hurricane season given the unknown duration of detention center operation.”  In Florida, Hurricane season runs from June 1 until November 30. DeSantis’ office, which was listed as the agency responsible for the contract, did not respond to a request for comment.

“Alligator Alcatraz” is part of DeSantis’ efforts to support President Donald Trump’s “mass deportation” agenda. Florida is footing the initial spending on the hastily-built project, which reportedly will cost $450 million a year. Previous reporting from the Miami Herald has exposed how DeSantis donors are among the vendors who have been awarded contracts to work on the effort. The contracts uncovered by TPM show how there was a flurry of spending including some “rush” fees and how work is ongoing even as detainees have already been brought to the site. 

Wasserman Schultz and Fried have both been among the more outspoken critics of the facility. In interviews, Wasserman Schultz has described horrific conditions she saw at the camp including people packed “wall to wall.” She has called for the site to be shut down. On Monday, the state party announced it filed a formal public records request “seeking all documents related to the state contracts behind the internment camp known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’” In a statement accompanying that announcement, Fried suggested the facility was a potential source of corruption, an “environmental disaster,” and “a human rights crisis.”

Author Headshot
Hunter Walker (@hunterw)  is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo. He is an author and former White House correspondent whose work has appeared in a variety of publications including the New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and New York Magazine. He can be reached at hunter@talkingpointsmemo.com
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Ron DeSantis is gambling with Floridians’ lives. Diverting critical emergency communications equipment during hurricane season is not just irresponsible—it’s dangerous

    But it’s exactly what DeSantis needs if he thinks his dream of inheriting the MAGAts will succeed. He is hoping to hypnotize them, but he does not have Trump’s supposed charisma.

    DSCN6874
    DSCN68741920×2560 225 KB
  2. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    Can we please stop calling it a “detention center”?

    It’s a concentration camp.

    If you accept Wikipedia, a concentration camp is defined as " prison or other facility used for the internment of political prisoners or politically targeted demographics, such as members of national or ethnic minority groups, on the grounds of national security, or for exploitation or punishment."

    Sound about right, doesn’t it?

  4. DeathSantis is a dick. Donnie is a dick. It all starts with a “d.”

  5. Avatar for sandi sandi says:

    Sounds exactly right. Substitute ‘Executive Order’ for ‘Decree’.

    The concentration camp system arose in the following months due to the desire to suppress tens of thousands of Nazi opponents in Germany. The Reichstag fire in February 1933 was the pretext for mass arrests. The Reichstag Fire Decree eliminated the right to personal freedom enshrined in the Weimar Constitution and provided a legal basis for detention without trial.

