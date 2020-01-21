Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media after he returned to the U.S. Capitol from a meeting at the White House January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House negotiating border security funding and government shutdown, calling it ‚Äúa total waste of time.‚Äù (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Dems Plan To Force Votes To Change GOP Rules For Skimpy Impeachment Trial
2 hours ago
Report: Glenn Greenwald Charged In Brazil Over Stories That Embarrassed Bolsonaro Gov’t
RALEIGH, NC - Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), speaks to and meets North Carolina voters at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday November 3, 2016. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
3 hours ago
The 2016 Election Refuses To Die

Dems Respond To Trump’s ‘Baseless Objections’ In New Legal Brief

WASHINGTON, DC Ð JANUARY 16: House impeachment managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) walk to the Senate chamber for impeachment proceedings at the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, the House impeachment managers will read the articles of impeachment against President Trump in the Senate chamber and the chief justice of the Supreme Court and every senator will be sworn in. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: House impeachment managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: House impeachment managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) walk to the Senate chamber for impeachment proceedings at the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, the House impeachment managers will read the articles of impeachment against President Trump in the Senate chamber and the chief justice of the Supreme Court and every senator will be sworn in. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 21, 2020 1:24 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Democrats responded to arguments from President Donald Trump’s legal team in a new brief Tuesday.

The seven House impeachment managers who’ll present the lower chamber’s argument in the Senate described the President’s team’s briefing as raising “baseless objections.” They also said Trump didn’t appear eager to defend his actions.

“It is clear from his response that President Trump would rather discuss anything other than what he actually did,” the brief read.

Trump’s legal team, led by White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, opened a lengthy brief on impeachment Monday by asserting that “abuse of power,” the first charge levied against Trump, was “a made-up theory that would permanently weaken the Presidency.”

But Democrats pointed out that even the Republicans’ legal analyst of choice, Jonathan Turley, disagreed. In congressional testimony, Turley argued that the “other high crimes and misdemeanors” listed in the Constitution apply to impeachable acts “even if they are not technically criminal acts.”

The Democrats’ brief took further issue with Trump’s team’s claim that barring witnesses from testifying was a “legitimate prerogative” of the Executive Branch.

“His across-the-board refusal to provide Congress with information and his assertion that his own lawyers are the sole judges of Presidential privilege undermines the constitutional authority of the people’s representatives and shifts power to an imperial president,” they wrote.

Much of the brief was similar to House impeachment managers’ earlier brief, filed Saturday.

But with the impeachment kicking off in earnest Tuesday, the new document carried a little more punch than the legal salvos launched over the weekend.

“Indeed, on the eve of his impeachment trial, President Trump continues to insist that he has done nothing wrong,” the brief read. “President Trump’s view that he cannot be held accountable, except in an election he seeks to fix in his favor, underscores the need for the Senate to exercise its solemn constitutional duty to remove President Trump from office.”

Read Democrats’ brief below:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: