Latest
13 mins ago
Louisiana Joins Other Red States In Making A Big Show Of Preventing So-Called Non-Citizen Voting
7 hours ago
How MAGA Is Already Justifying The Use Of Military Force At Home If Trump Wins
23 hours ago
Trump And Vance Pretend To Moderate On Abortion After DNC Highlighted Horrors Of Their Agenda

Dems Mount Legal Challenge Against Trump-Backed Georgia Election Board’s New Rules

LANSING, MI - AUGUST 6- Voting booths during the Michigan state-wide primary at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Emily Elconin for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
August 27, 2024 12:32 p.m.
8
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Democrats are suing to block a series of new rules recently enacted by the Trump-endorsed Georgia State Election Board. 

The lawsuit was filed in Fulton County on Monday by the Democratic National Committee, the Georgia Democratic Party and Democratic members of several election boards. The plaintiffs are asking the court to pause enforcement of the rules and to declare that, according to Georgia law, election board members do not have the power to delay certification or to not certify results at all. 

“According to their drafters, these rules rest on the assumption that certification of election results by a county board is discretionary and subject to free-ranging inquiry that may delay certification or foreclose it entirely,” the lawsuit states. “But that is not the law in Georgia. Rather, election officials have a non-discretionary duty to certify results by 5 p.m. six days after election day. Allegations of fraud or election misconduct are then resolved by the courts in properly filed challenges, not by county boards in the counting process.”

At the heart of the legal challenge are two new rules that were both passed by the Georgia Election Board — which has three Trump-backed, election-denying members — earlier this month.

The first rule, which passed on August 6, gives the election board the authority to not certify election results until a “reasonable inquiry” into any discrepancies in the voting process at the county level has been conducted. And, as previously reported by TPM, the full text of the new rule does not ever clearly define what is meant by a “reasonable inquiry.”

The ambiguity in the rule, experts told TPM, is deliberate — a way to give election deniers even more power to potentially delay certification based on false voter fraud claims. 

“It has potential to allow those election deniers who have made it onto seats on election boards in our state to hold up a perfectly viable election to hold that up and to keep it from moving forward as pace as it should,” Stephanie Jackson Ali, policy director of the nonpartisan New Georgia Project told TPM

The second rule, which passed on August 19, gives election board members the authority “to examine all election-related documentation before certifying the results.” The rule also states that if there is a discrepancy between the ballot count and the number of voters, the board must investigate the discrepancy before the election can be certified. Critics of the rule say it gives election deniers an opportunity to disrupt the certification process with baseless claims of irregularities or voter fraud, as TPM has previously reported. 

An association of election administrators, the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials (GAVREO) pushed back on these new rules last week, stating that it is “gravely concerned that dramatic changes at this stage will disrupt the preparation and training processes already in motion.” And GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger described the “11th hour” changes as “misguided” and as having the potential to create “chaos.”

Election integrity consultant David Levine described the rule  as merely “another effort to cast doubt on a process that is largely right, accurate and verifiable,” he told TPM.

Nikhel Sus, deputy chief counsel at the nonpartisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, described these efforts by the Georgia Election Board as an attempt to sow seeds of distrust in the election system. 

“It’s not really just about missing the county and state deadlines,” he said, “it’s also about just generally sowing distrust and undermining public perceptions of the validity of the election in particular states, in particular counties, to serve as a pretext for disputing the results down the line.”

8
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. The Georgia Elections Board plot to prevent red counties from reporting their votes is sheer genius.

  2. This is why TCF isn’t bothering to campaign. It’s not who votes that counts, it’s who counts the votes. His plan A is to tie up enough states to kick it to the House and then he is installed as president for life due to the GQP majority

    Plus, of course, it’s still a coin flip as to him winning the EC vote legitimately as the US Electorate is apparently that stupid in the 6-8 states that matters (stare at PA)

  3. Avatar for heart heart says:

    Evil genius.

  4. Avatar for heart heart says:

    I understand that PA has a lot of rural area and small towns, but it also has 2 major cities and a lot of high powered universities.

  5. This scourge needs to be hit wherever it rears its ugly head!

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

2 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for heart Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for robert_e Avatar for benthere Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for IBecameACitizenforthis

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: