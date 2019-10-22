Latest
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland.
42 mins ago
Dems To Cite Trump’s G-7 Doral Mess As More Evidence In Their Emoluments Lawsuit
1 hour ago
Are House GOPers Going All In On Crowdstrike Conspiracy Nonsense?
3 hours ago
WH Insists Trump Didn’t Mean Lynching When He Called Impeachment A Lynching

Dems: Diplomat Brought ‘Disturbing’ Detail To Trump-Ukraine Allegations

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: Bill Taylor (C), the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, arrives at a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 22, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: Bill Taylor (C), the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, arrives at a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees October 22, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Taylor was on Capitol Hill to testify to the committees for the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 22, 2019 3:10 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Democrats emerged from a morning of closed-door testimony from a key witness in their impeachment probe stressing the “disturbing” details the witness, career diplomat Bill Taylor put forward.

Taylor — a State Department official in the Kyiv Embassy who expressed real-time alarm to the Ukraine pressure campaign— backed up the allegations that the Trump administration pushed for the launch of investigations politically beneficial to the President, Democrats said.

Taylor took contemporaneous notes of important meeting and phone calls — a lifelong habit, according to Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) — that “made his testimony all the more credible,” Connolly said.

His testimony was “devastating to the President,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI)  told TPM, and “corroborates the set of events that have been the subject of this impeachment inquiry.”

Unlike other witnesses who have privately testified for the inquiry, Taylor’s opening statement did not leak in full at the start of his deposition. But members described it as lengthy — reportedly 15 pages long — and, according to Politico, it prompted gasps and sighs in the deposition room.

“It was an extensive opening statement based on his meticulous notes,” Connolly told reporters.

Some members described the testimony as “disturbing”

When asked why that word was fitting, Rep. Dean Philips (D-MN) said, “It is becoming more distinct.”

Having served in administrations of both parties, Taylor came out of retirement to work in the Kyiv embassy at the request of Kurt Volker, the Trump-appointed envoy to Ukraine who became deeply involved in the demands the Ukraine announce probes connected to the Bidens and to conspiracy theories about the 2016 election.

In a July text to Volker and Gordon Sondland, another Trump-appointed ambassador who pushed Ukraine for the probes, Taylor warned about Ukraine’s leaders feeling like the country was “merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics.”

In other texts Taylor expressed concerns about withholding military aid for the country as leverage for the investigations.

“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor texted Sondland in early September.

After reportedly calling the President Sondland responded denying that there was quid pro quo. Republicans have claimed citing other closed door deposition that Taylor’s texts were prompted by public reporting about the military freeze not by any insider knowledge.

Taylor told investigators, according to report by CNN, that Sondland had expressed to him in phone conversations that the aid was being withheld in part as part of a push for the investigations.

When asked by CNN about the report Connolly declined to say anything pertaining to the substance of the depositions but would respond on the basis of the report:  “Sondland now has some explaining to do.”

 

 

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: