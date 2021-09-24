Latest
MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 01: Dorothy Torrence, from the Miami-Dade Elections Department, helps Yarelis Alvarez (L) and Alberto Alvarez fill out their voter registration forms on October 1, 2012 in Miami, Florida. As the October 9th deadline for people to register to vote in the upcoming election approaches according to the Florida Department of State, the number of people registering to vote is now averaging between 1,500 and 3,000 a day. After months of the Democrats questioning the motives of the Republican led legislator to purge non citizens and roll back early voting, the Republican Party was accused of using a firm to register voters that was providing false voter registration information. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
19 hours ago ago
Biden Ordered Agencies To Help People Vote. But How Much Can Feds Do To Fill In The Gaps?
22 hours ago ago
Bannon Admits He Advised Trump To Plan ‘Reckoning’ On Jan. 6 That Would Kill Biden Presidency ‘In The Crib’
22 hours ago ago
FreedomWorks Staffer Faces Charges In Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Dems Aim To Move Voting Rights Bill Forward Next Week As Reconciliation Takes Center Stage

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) (D-NY), U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (R) (D-OR) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (L) (D-MN) (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
September 24, 2021 11:04 a.m.

While reconciliation, the debt ceiling and a looming government shutdown suck all the oxygen out of the Senate chamber, a small group of Democrats continues trying to forge a path for their voting rights bill to become law. 

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told TPM that they plan to vote on a motion to proceed to the bill next week. 

“We are engaging in discussions with Republicans to see whether we can get some but once that vote is taken, you know, then we can start to talk about next steps,” he said. 

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Freedom to Vote Act was introduced last week, a revamped version of Democrats’ previous voting legislation tweaked to satisfy Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). He had qualms with its predecessor, the For the People Act, and Democrats see a united front as necessary to pushing the next issue — eliminating the filibuster, or at least carving out a voting rights exception, to actually get it passed. 

The days since the bill’s unveiling have been devoted to giving Manchin time to win over 10 Republican votes for the bill — something that he insists, despite all available evidence, is possible. 

The bill’s cosponsors have indulged him, knowing that any chance of Manchin changing his mind on the filibuster starts with an inability to recruit 10 Republicans to the cause — an outcome, the theory goes, that would demonstrate the necessity to Manchin of Democrats going it alone on the legislation. The cosponsors have even participated in some of the conversations with Republicans. 

“We just met yesterday and Senator Manchin is continuing to seek out Republicans and meeting with them — I’ve talked to a few of them,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told TPM Thursday. “Our focus was always to give him that time to talk to Republicans with help from some of us, and after that, we’ll go from there.”

Unsurprisingly, the conversations have not borne fruit. 

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) told TPM that while he’s tried, he has “yet to get a yes — a lot of talk, no action.” 

“I’ve had some really good candid discussions with people who I would rank within that caucus as more likely to support it, but I’ve not yet had success,” Kaine said. 

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said that he’s “talking to everyone he can.” As TPM asked if he’d had any success in that endeavor while the elevator grilles in the Senate basement slid close, he smiled and shrugged. 

The vast majority of the Democratic caucus and advocates alike have long hoped that a war of attrition-style approach would sway Manchin and fellow filibuster disciple Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into changing their stance on the Senate rule. Both profess to be invested in voting rights legislation, so it’s become the tip of the anti-filibuster spear. 

But as the months dragged on with no discernible change in their positions, the anti-filibuster contingent became panicky. Many are calling on President Joe Biden to get involved, the last untapped resource in changing the senators’ minds. 

Kaine admitted that Democrats considered wrapping voting rights legislation into the sweeping reconciliation package, which would have let them sidestep the filibuster and avoid the need to recruit the mythical cooperative Republicans. 

“We looked at it when we were writing the [budget] instruction,” Kaine sighed. “But we thought it’d be really hard to do.”    

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Audience Development Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: