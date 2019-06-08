Latest
In Unusual Turn, Dems May Push Through Trump Judicial Nominee

AP
By
June 8, 2019 9:46 am

President Donald Trump is facing a rare setback in his attempts to reshape the judiciary, as Republicans vocally oppose one of his nominees.

According to Politico, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) along with some conservative advocacy groups feel that federal district court nominee Michael Bogren is weak on religious freedom after he once signed a brief siding with a city against a Catholic couple that refused to host a same-sex marriage on their farm.

If Bogren fails confirmation, or Trump is forced to withdraw his name, it would be an unusual setback for the President, who has been remarkably successful in pushing through his nominees.

In this case though, Bogren may get through with Democratic support.

“This is somebody with a 30-year legal career who was strongly recommended by a bipartisan committee in Michigan and he’s a Republican nominee,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said. “I’m surprised that there would be this kind of reaction to him.”

