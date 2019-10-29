Latest
14 mins ago
Kushner Dismisses House’s Impeachment Inquiry As ‘Silly Games’
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., makes his way past media set up outside of the Republican National Committee Chair before a meeting between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, May 12, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
GOPer On Foreign Affairs Committee Admits He Hasn’t Gone To A Single Impeachment Hearing
2 hours ago
Vindman, Subject Of Xenophobic Attacks, Was Featured In Ken Burns’ ‘America’ In ’80s

CNN: Dems, Republicans Were At Each Other’s Throats During Stormy Hearing

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is trailed by reporters as he walks to a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill, October 29, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
October 29, 2019 6:00 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Things reportedly got ugly during National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s deposition in the House impeachment investigation on Tuesday.

According to CNN, Democrats and Republicans got into a brawl over the identity of the whistleblower who had first triggered the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Five unknown sources told CNN the clash began when House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) accused his Republican colleagues of using the hearing to sniff out the whistleblower’s identity, a charge the Republicans denied.

That’s reportedly when Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) got into a shouting match, which snowballed as others jumped in.

During a break in the hearing, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) told CNN that Republicans were trying to wheedle Vindman into revealing the whistleblower’s identity, even though he had testified that he didn’t know who the whistleblower was.

“They are trying to, through the back door and through process of elimination by their questions, they are attempting to get him to reveal that, and they have been unsuccessful,” said Wasserman Schultz.

An anonymous GOP lawmaker didn’t deny the Democrats’ accusations in an interview with CNN.

“I think we would like to know — with whistleblower protections in mind — we would like to hear from the whistleblower and we would also like to know who the whistleblower talked to,” they said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: