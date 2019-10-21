Latest
24 mins ago
White House Staffers Applaud Mulvaney After His ‘Tough Week’ Of Clean-Up Attempts
45 mins ago
Foiled! Trump’s Top Picks To Be Acting Head Of DHS Are Legally Ineligible
1 hour ago
6 Bonkers Moments From Trump’s Cabinet Meeting

Report: Dems Plan To Center Impeachment On Trump’s ‘Abuse Of Power’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers a question as House Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Shiff (D-CA) looks on at the U.S. Capitol October 2, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 21, 2019 5:18 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Democrats plan to frame their case for impeaching President Donald Trump as a check on his “abuse of power,” according to an NBC News report Monday.

According to NBC’s report, Democrats’ strategy for winning the public’s approval on impeachment is to present their case in simple terms as House investigators probe Trump’s attempts to force Ukraine to find dirt on his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Wrapping up the Ukraine scheme into the overall framework of Trump’s “abuse of power” gives Pelosi the simple selling point she’s aiming for, an unnamed source told NBC.

“What made it abusive is it was done in a way that betrayed the country and our national security interests and helped his own interests politically,” another source told NBC.

However, House Democrats reportedly have not made a final decision yet.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: