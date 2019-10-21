Report: Dems Plan To Center Impeachment On Trump’s ‘Abuse Of Power’

House Democrats plan to frame their case for impeaching President Donald Trump as a check on his “abuse of power,” according to an NBC News report Monday.

According to NBC’s report, Democrats’ strategy for winning the public’s approval on impeachment is to present their case in simple terms as House investigators probe Trump’s attempts to force Ukraine to find dirt on his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Wrapping up the Ukraine scheme into the overall framework of Trump’s “abuse of power” gives Pelosi the simple selling point she’s aiming for, an unnamed source told NBC.

“What made it abusive is it was done in a way that betrayed the country and our national security interests and helped his own interests politically,” another source told NBC.

However, House Democrats reportedly have not made a final decision yet.