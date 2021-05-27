Latest
1 hour ago ago
Report: Trump Telling Allies He Plans To Run For Reelection In 2024 — With One Caveat
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Biden spoke to a nation seeking to emerge from twin crises of pandemic and economic slide in his first speech to a joint session of Congress. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
2 hours ago ago
Biden Willing To Stretch Out Talks With GOPers Over Infrastructure Plan Past His Deadline
3 hours ago ago
Local CA Official Prepares For Protesters To Swarm Her Home — Over COVID Mandates That Aren’t Real

Dem Warns Of Danger Of Ignoring Insurrection As GOP Preps To Kill Jan 6 Commission

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 15: Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol to announce the bipartisan “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act,” on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, named after Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered while stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. The bill calls for reform to the military’s response to missing servicemembers and reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol to announce the bipartisan I Am Vanessa Guillén Act on September 16, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
May 27, 2021 9:35 a.m.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who served as an impeachment manager in the first impeachment of ex-President Donald Trump, warned on Wednesday night that failing to investigate the Capitol insurrection that Trump incited would be dangerous.

“We have a domestic terror movement in America,” the Democrat told CNN. “It has been enabled, it has been furthered, it has been legitimized by leaders at the highest levels of our country, starting with Donald Trump. That’s the sad reality.”

“If we are not honest about what it is we’re dealing with, if we’re not honest about the dangers of that movement, we will not address it in a way that we need to and we will be at risk,” he continued.

The Democrat asserted that the House’s bill to create a bipartisan commission to study the insurrection is “not just an exercise in history and making sure that the history books accurately reflect on January 6.”

“We have a current problem we have to address and we have to be honest about that and we have to do what is necessary to keep ourselves safe,” he said.

Crow’s warning came the night before the Senate begins the debate over the bill on the commission, where Republican senators plan on wielding their first legislative filibuster to kill the measure.

Though the bill passed the House with 35 votes from House Republicans, its fate in the Senate is looking grim: Only Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have expressed support for the legislation, falling well short of the 10 GOP senators needed to overcome the filibuster.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: