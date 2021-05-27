Dem Warns Of Danger Of Ignoring Insurrection As GOP Preps To Kill Jan 6 Commission

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who served as an impeachment manager in the first impeachment of ex-President Donald Trump, warned on Wednesday night that failing to investigate the Capitol insurrection that Trump incited would be dangerous.

“We have a domestic terror movement in America,” the Democrat told CNN. “It has been enabled, it has been furthered, it has been legitimized by leaders at the highest levels of our country, starting with Donald Trump. That’s the sad reality.”

“If we are not honest about what it is we’re dealing with, if we’re not honest about the dangers of that movement, we will not address it in a way that we need to and we will be at risk,” he continued.

The Democrat asserted that the House’s bill to create a bipartisan commission to study the insurrection is “not just an exercise in history and making sure that the history books accurately reflect on January 6.”

“We have a current problem we have to address and we have to be honest about that and we have to do what is necessary to keep ourselves safe,” he said.

Crow’s warning came the night before the Senate begins the debate over the bill on the commission, where Republican senators plan on wielding their first legislative filibuster to kill the measure.

Though the bill passed the House with 35 votes from House Republicans, its fate in the Senate is looking grim: Only Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have expressed support for the legislation, falling well short of the 10 GOP senators needed to overcome the filibuster.