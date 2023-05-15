Latest
4 hours ago
Supreme Court Opens Door To South Carolina Reinstituting ‘Stark Racial Gerrymander’
4 hours ago
Comer Admits House GOP Lost Their Big Smoking Gun In Supposed Biden Probe
5 hours ago
DeSantis Shades Trump’s Obsession With 2020: ‘We Must Reject the Culture of Losing’

Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat

UNITED STATES - MARCH 30: Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., attends the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on the Missouri v. Biden case challenging the administratio... UNITED STATES - MARCH 30: Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., attends the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on the Missouri v. Biden case challenging the administrations violation of the First Amendment by directing social media companies to censor and suppress Americans' free speech, in Rayburn Building on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 15, 2023 3:02 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Two staff members at Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-VA) district office in Fairfax were attacked by a person armed with a baseball bat on Monday, according to a statement released by the congressman.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Connolly said in a Monday statement.

Connolly said the attacker hit one senior aide on the head and an intern — who was on her first day on the job — on the side with a metal bat, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

The attacker — who is a constituent from the district but who Connolly told CNN  he doesn’t know — also caused damage in the office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers.

“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told Raju.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” Connolly added in his public statement.

Fairfax City Police put out a short statement on Twitter, announcing they were on the scene and investigating the assault.

“The suspect is in police custody,” they tweeted.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: