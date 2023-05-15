Dem Rep Connolly’s Staff Attacked By Man Who Stormed Office Armed With A Baseball Bat

Two staff members at Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-VA) district office in Fairfax were attacked by a person armed with a baseball bat on Monday, according to a statement released by the congressman.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Connolly said in a Monday statement.

Connolly said the attacker hit one senior aide on the head and an intern — who was on her first day on the job — on the side with a metal bat, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

The attacker — who is a constituent from the district but who Connolly told CNN he doesn’t know — also caused damage in the office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers.

“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told Raju.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” Connolly added in his public statement.

Fairfax City Police put out a short statement on Twitter, announcing they were on the scene and investigating the assault.

“The suspect is in police custody,” they tweeted.