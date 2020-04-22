Dem Leading COVID-19 Relief Oversight Panel Didn’t Disclose Stock Sales As Required By Law

Latest
Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., looks as papers during break in the House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) looks at papers during break in the House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on December 17, 2019. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
April 22, 2020 10:49 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), who was chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to lead the COVID-19 Congressional Oversight Commission, failed to publicly report the stock sales she made in 2019, as required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act.

Per the American Prospect, her portfolio included stocks in various large banks, aircraft companies, oil firms and other businesses that are experiencing economic turmoil due to the COVID-19 outbreak and are therefore seeking relief from the government’s sweeping bailout programs that Shalala has been charged with supervising.

Though her staff said she had sold the stocks last year, they admitted to the Miami Herald on Tuesday that the Florida Democrat did not make the transactions public, as the STOCK Act requires members of Congress to do.

Carlos Condarco, Shalala’s press secretary, chalked the violation up to a simple error.

“She had a misunderstanding about the periodic transaction report process and her need to report the sale of these stocks while preparing a blind trust,” Condarco told the Herald. “As a new member with a broker and attorney who were not familiar with the congressional disclosure rules, there was a misunderstanding.”

Shalala and Pelosi’s press offices did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
