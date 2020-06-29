Dem Leader Bars GOPers Who Refuse To Wear Masks From Joining Committee Meetings

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), who also serves as the chair of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, warned ranking member Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Monday that Republicans who refused to wear facial coverings during committee sessions would not be allowed to participate.

Clyburn issued the threat in a letter to his GOP colleague blasting Republicans’ “perplexing” defiance of his mask requirement during a hearing last week.

“Unfortunately, the Republican Members’ refusal to wear masks undermined the safety of everyone in the hearing room,” Clyburn wrote.

“Going forward, as long as the Attending Physician’s requirement to wear masks is in place, I will not recognize any Member of this Subcommittee to participate in person in any Subcommittee meeting or hearing unless the Member is wearing a mask and strictly adheres to the Attending Physician’s guidance,” the Democratic leader continued.

Clyburn told Scalise that those who still insist on flouting his policy will have to call into the sessions remotely.

TPM has reached out to Scalise’s office for comment.

Read Clyburn’s letter below: