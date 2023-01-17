Latest
7 hours ago
All In The Family: Fringe NY Political Group Paid George Santos’ Sister And His Other Associates 
1 day ago
GOP Complains That Biden Administration Won’t Negotiate With Terrorists On Debt Limit
1 day ago
Ohio’s Internal Battle Reveals New Fronts In The Abortion War

Dem Lawmaker: McCarthy Is Well Aware He Needs George Santos

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Nassau County party chairman, Joseph G. Cairo Jr. and other New York Republican officials call... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Nassau County party chairman, Joseph G. Cairo Jr. and other New York Republican officials called on Santos to resign as investigations grow into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail. Santos announced in a tweet that he would not resign. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 17, 2023 1:41 p.m.

Rep. Richie Torres (D-NY) forcefully denounced his fellow New York lawmaker, Rep. George Santos (R-NY), in a Tuesday NBC News op-ed, calling him a “danger to our democracy and national security.” And though a handful of Republicans had “the courage to denounce him publicly and demand his overdue resignation,” Torres argued, the resistance from the vast majority of national-level GOP lawmakers is based simply on math: Losing George Santos would mean an even slimmer margin of control in the House.

“The right’s acceptance of Santos is a function of power politics rather than ethics: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs every vote he can get, and he needs George Santos to remain in power,” Torres wrote. “Simply put, House Republican leadership is in no rush to drain the Santos swamp.”

A resignation from Santos could mean a special election in a district that Democrats have won in previous cycles, and, even with a newly drawn 2022 map that cut into Democrats’ control, are still favored to win. If Democrats gain another seat, it would mean a slimmer majority for congressional Republicans and one less vote for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as he rolls out his agenda items.

Last Wednesday, McCarthy shrugged off New York Republicans’ calls for Santos to resign, saying, “a lot of people here in the Senate and others” also fabricated part of their resumes.

Torres’ op-ed comes as calls mount from lawmakers urging Santos to resign. Santos has admitted to lying on his resume but, as Torres writes, his lies go beyond just his credentials. 

“By his own admission, Santos rose to elected office by lying to voters about almost every facet of his personal and professional life — including his family heritage, education, professional experience, business dealings, philanthropic endeavors and campaign finances,” Torres said.

Santos is currently facing investigations by both local prosecutors and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

“Under normal circumstances, the depth and breadth of his deception would shame one into resigning from public office,” Torres added. “But these are not normal times, and Santos is shameless not only in lying but in lying about his lying.” 

That is a reference to Santos’s recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s conspiracy theory show “The War Room,” where Santos assured Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that he has lived an “honest life” and “never been accused of any bad doings.” 

“Never mind all the lies Santos has told and the multiple criminal investigations accusing him of wrongdoing,” Torres wrote. “Every American should worry about the risk of Santos having access to classified information — and what he might do with it. The presence of this man in Congress is a danger to our democracy and national security, a disgrace to this institution, and a major distraction from the pressing problems that are far more worthy of our time, energy and attention.”

Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: