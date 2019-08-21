Delaney Mirrors … Trump? Ex-Rep. Says It Seems Dems Are ‘Cheering On’ Recession

Democratic hopeful John Delaney, who has spent much of his presidential campaign trying to stand out from the other dozens of Democrats in the field, subtly echoed the rhetoric of an unlikely source on Wednesday regarding fears of an impending recession: President Trump and, by extension, Fox News.

While responding to a reporter’s question on the issue, Delaney argued that it “feels” like some Democrats are “cheering on a recession” to stick it to Trump, language Fox News adopted first by suggesting the the media “would love” to see a recession take place. Trump repeated the line while speaking from the White House on Tuesday.

When the former congressman was asked which Democrats he might be referencing, he demurred.

“I’m not going to name names, you just get a sense that — like my position is very clear, which is I hope a recession doesn’t happen. … I think it’s very important that we be clear as a party that we don’t want a recession,” he said. When asked to expand on Democrats hoping for a recession, he shot down the question: “I didn’t say that, I didn’t say that.”