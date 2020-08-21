DeJoy’s Potential USPS Changes Post-Elections Include Hikes In Service Rates

Latest
U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol August 5, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
August 21, 2020 8:57 a.m.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s potential plans for his extensive post-Election Day overhaul at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) reportedly involve price raises that could lead to more damage to the agency’s operations than previously reported.

According to the Washington Post, DeJoy is considering gutting a USPS program that covers the cost of shipping groceries to distant areas in Alaska known as the Alaska Bypass program.

Other possible changes reportedly include requirements mandating that first-class postage be used for mail-in voting and increases in package rates.

An unnamed source told the Post that DeJoy’s proposals “go directly to the heart of what Democrats have been saying this postmaster general wants to do to the Postal Service.”

“This is going to get very hot very fast,” the person said.

On Tuesday, DeJoy announced that he was putting plans for restructuring on hold until after the elections in response to the outcry over delays caused by the changes and accusations that he was helping President Donald Trump, to whom the postmaster general has given campaign donations, by slashing the USPS’ ability to process mail-in ballots.

DeJoy will testify before the GOP-led Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday and the Democrat-led House Oversight Committee on Monday.

