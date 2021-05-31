Latest
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Monday, May 18, 2020. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News Pool)
5 hours ago ago
Abbott Announces Retaliatory Veto After TX Dems Stage Walkout On Restrictive Voting Bill
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Biden spoke to a nation seeking to emerge from twin crises of pandemic and economic slide in his first speech to a joint session of Congress. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
5 hours ago ago
Biden Proclaims Day Of Remembrance 100 Years After Tulsa Massacre
7 hours ago ago
Flynn Suggests That Myanmar-Like Coup ‘Should Happen’ In US To Cheering Crowd

Defense Sec. Austin Swipes At Complaints About Diversity Push In Military

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 9, 2020 in Wilmington, Delawar... U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 9, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 31, 2021 1:15 p.m.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pushed back against conservatives’ complaints that the Pentagon’s efforts to promote diversity in its recruiting campaign was somehow emasculating or other undermining the U.S. military.

“It is not too soft. It will never be too soft,” Austin told CNN in a pre-taped interview that aired on Memorial Day. “I think our adversaries would like to capitalize on talking points like that, you know, the Chinese, the Russians.”

“And I welcome them to do that because what this department, what Lloyd Austin is focused on, is the defense of our nation,” he added.

Austin’s remarks came after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) griped about a new U.S. Army ad featuring a soldier telling her story of being raised by two moms before joining the military.

“Holy crap,” Cruz tweeted on May 20 with a video comparing the ad to a Russian military recruitment ad. “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea….”

“We have the greatest military on earth, but Dem politicians & woke media are trying to turn them into pansies,” Cruz, who was caught escaping to a tropical vacation in Cancun during a winter storm that left millions of his constituents freezing without power, tweeted the next day.

A top Space Force official was fired two weeks ago after he claimed the military’s diversity trainings were “rooted in Marxism.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: