Latest
2 hours ago ago
White House Stops Short Of Sanctioning Russia Over Inconclusive Russian Bounties Intel
on October 13, 2018 in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
2 hours ago ago
Biden DOJ Seizes Land For Border Wall As Administration Review Of Trump Policy Continues
16 hours ago ago
Kemp Will Run Against Dem-Turned-GOPer Who Peddled Trump’s Falsehoods

Defense Dept Confirms Video Of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Was Shot By Navy

Instagram/Jeremy Corbell.
By
|
April 16, 2021 10:30 a.m.

The Defense Department has confirmed that leaked photos and video of “unidentified aerial phenomena” originally taken in 2019 that have been circulating online in recent weeks are in fact images of unexplained objects that were taken by Navy personnel.


I can confirm that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel,” Gough said in the statement, adding that a task force aimed at investigating UFO sightings observed by the military, has “included these incidents in their ongoing examinations.”

Gough said that the Defense Department has avoided disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, and does not publicly discuss the details of either its observations or probing of reported incursions into the nation’s training ranges or designated airspace. That includes “those incursions initially designated as UAP,” she said.

The images were taken in 2019, and emerged on Twitter last year.

The video clips are not the first time the Pentagon has confirmed the veracity of images that appear to show such objects: last year the agency also released three official video clips of UAP. In 2019, the Pentagon also issued a statement to CNN that Navy officials had received “a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years.”

Intelligence agencies are expected to give unclassified reports about unidentified aerial phenomena to congressional intelligence and armed services committees in June.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: