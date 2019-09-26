Latest
FOX Studios on August 16, 2011 in New York City.
5 hours ago
Report: Fox News Flails Amid Multiple Bombshells From Trump’s Ukraine Scandal
during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center on January 19, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
7 hours ago
Vermont’s GOP Governor Says He Supports Trump Impeachment Inquiry
on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
7 hours ago
Former DNI Clapper Impressed By Quality Of Whistleblower Complaint

Burr: Senate Intel Will ‘Get To The Bottom’ Of Trump Ukraine Allegations

on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) (R) speaks as Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) (L) listens during a hearing before the committee June 20, 2018 on Capito... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) (R) speaks as Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) (L) listens during a hearing before the committee June 20, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Policy Response to Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 26, 2019 6:12 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The bipartisan leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday that they will continue looking into allegations made by an intelligence community whistleblowerwho has accused President Trump of abusing his office and the White House of covering it up.

Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) describe a closed door briefing the committee had with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, as the “first step” of the “process.”

“The committee is committed to make sure that we get to the bottom of what questions we need answers,” Burr said.

He warned that the committee would not be moving at “light speed” like its counterpart in the House, but said the committee staff will be “extremely busy for the next couple weeks” while the Senate is on recess.

Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-VA) noted the bipartisan nature with which the committee was moving.

“One of the important things that came out of today is maintaining the integrity of the whistleblower process,” Warner said, while suggesting there may be legislative fixes that the committee will look at.

Burr said that Maguire and Atkinson were “extremely forthcoming” and “extremely helpful in trying to fill in some of the things we haven’t be able to pick up just from the published documents.”

The briefing lasted all afternoon, after Maguire finished his public testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

The committee’s leaders declined to answer questions after their remarks, though Burr, when asked by reporters, refused to call the committee’s next steps an investigation

Earlier in the afternoon, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters as he was leaving the briefing that he was “confident” the the committee will hear from the whistleblower himself.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Dc
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: