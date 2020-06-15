Latest
28 mins ago
Status Of Pilot Unknown After Air Force Jet Crashes Into North Sea
41 mins ago
Russia Sentences American To 16 Years In Prison On Spying Charges
MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire will hold its first in the national primary on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Tulsa World Editorial Board Slams Trump’s Upcoming Rally: ‘This Is The Wrong Time’

DC Public Safety Officials Challenge Barr’s Denial Forcible Removal Of Protesters Was For Photo-Op

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators shooting tear gas next to St. John's Episcopal Church outside of the White House on June 1, 2020. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 15, 2020 9:58 a.m.

Attorney General Bill Barr has insisted the U.S. Park Police’s forcibly removal of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square on June 1 was part of a pre-planned operation to extend the perimeter around the White House, not a means to clear a path for President Donald Trump’s unannounced photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

But accounts from D.C. public safety and National Guard officials indicate otherwise.

The officials told the Washington Post that the Trump administration hadn’t given them a heads-up about a plan to have the Park Police extend the perimeter that evening before the 7 PM curfew.

The officials also said they weren’t informed that the Park Police would use force, including pepper spray, to remove the peaceful anti-police brutality demonstrators.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, whose agency was not involved in the debacle, told the Post that his officers only found out about Trump’s unscheduled visit to the church right before the Park Police began gassing the protesters.

“Just a few minutes later, our teams on the ground learned [chemical] munitions were going to be used,” he said. “The munitions were deployed minutes later.”

Newsham said that while there had been discussions earlier about moving the perimeter, not only was he not given a specific timeframe for the operation,
the Park Police didn’t fence off the new perimeter until much later into the night after the protesters had been removed.

An unnamed D.C. public safety official described how the Park Police’s operation to extend the perimeter had been “hurried up” when Trump walked to the church for the controversial photo-op.

Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel told the Post that he “never heard any plan, ever, that police or National Guard were going to push people out of Lafayette Square.”

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30