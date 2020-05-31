DC Mayor: Trump’s ‘Divisive’ Tweets ‘Harken To Segregationist Past’ Of The Country

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference to give an update on how the city is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, DC on May 13, 2020. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference to give an update on how the city is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, DC on May 13, 2020. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
May 31, 2020 2:29 p.m.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called out President Trump for his recent tweets criticizing her and the protesters in the city against the death of George Floyd during an interview on MSNBC Sunday morning.

During a Saturday press conference, Bowser slammed Trump’s tweets — which threatened protesters demonstrating in front of the White House with “vicious dogs” and the “most ominous weapons” — by saying that his remarks were “gross” and that the “vicious dogs” reference is “no subtle reminder to African Americans of segregationists who let dogs out on innocent (people).”

Bowser appeared to double down on her Saturday remarks during an interview with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd the next day.

When Todd asked whether it’s too late for Trump to “play a helpful role,” Bowser responded that he has “a responsibility to help calm the nation,” which he can do by toning down his tweets.

“He can start by not sending divisive tweets that are meant to hearken to the segregationist past of our country,” Bowser said. “And he can start by doing that right now. We certainly urge him to do that.”

Bowser went on to say that she agrees with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that there are systematic issues needing to be addressed at federal and local levels.

“It’s going to take community and government to heal the hurt that people are feeling,” Bowser said. “So what you see in cities across our nations, what we saw last night, there are people who are angry and people who are hurting. And some not, not doing it in ways that are helpful to our cause. But we still have to acknowledge that hurt and that anger.”

Watch Bowser’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
