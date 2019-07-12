Latest
25 mins ago
5 Takeaways From Oral Arguments On House Subpoena Of Trump’s Accountant
2 hours ago
Pompeo Already Investigated The Investigators In 2017 And Found No Malpractice
3 hours ago
House Report Shines Light On Multiple Infants Under One Separated From Parents
news

It Seems DNI Dan Coats Might Be The Next Admin Official To Go

Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
By
July 12, 2019 1:46 pm

In recent days, President Trump has been speaking with close advisers about getting rid of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, according to Axios and CNN.

Trump’s been irked with Coats for months and has been discussing potential replacements since at least February, according to Axios. An adviser who spoke to Trump about ousting Coats last week told Axios that the move would be “sooner rather than later.”

Trump has also reportedly been talking to advisers about his interest in getting rid of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence altogether.

The relationship between Trump and Coats hasn’t been amicable for some time. Trump grew irritated with Coats when he mocked his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. Trump was also irked by Coats in January when he contradicted Trump’s claims about denuclearization efforts in North Korea.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: