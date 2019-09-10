Latest
UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building discuss preparations for the 2020 Census and citizenship questions on Thursday March 14, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
NC-09 Republican Has Gone Full Trump, Raising Stakes For Special Election

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 10: David Peglau puts a bump sticker on his car supporting Dan Bishop, Republican candidate for North Carolina's 9th District, outside of Robin's On Main diner in Hope Mills, N.C., on Friday, August 10, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 10: David Peglau puts a bump sticker supporting Dan Bishop, Republican candidate for North Carolina's 9th District, on his car outside of Robin's On Main diner in Hope Mills, N.C., on Saturday, August 10, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
September 10, 2019 9:11 am
Dan Bishop, the Republican running in North Carolina’s 9th District, has molded himself into a President Donald Trump facsimile, making Tuesday’s special election a true proxy war for larger races to come.

During a Monday night rally in Fayetteville, Bishop gleefully banged the “fake news” drum, pointing at the reporters in the crowd and calling them “dishonest.”

He breathlessly praised Trump, who shared the stage with him, and bandied about the term “socialist” nearly every time he mentioned the Democratic Party.

Trump’s inserting himself into the race has drawn even more eyeballs to the special election, as the race will likely be taken as a bellwether for 2020. Looking at the district’s makeup, this race has no business being close. It’s solidly Republican and Trump won it by 12 points in 2016. However, polls have shown Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready neck-and-neck.

The President continued his all-caps support of his mini-me into election day:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
