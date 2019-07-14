Daily Caller Confuses Andrew Gillum With Black CNN Commentator Bakari Sellers

Conservative news outlet the Daily Caller got former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) confused for CNN commentator Bakari Sellers on Sunday.

“CNN’s Bakari Sellers: Trump Administration Is ‘Literally Terrorizing People’ With ICE Raids” boomed the headline of the Daily Caller’s article.

Daily Caller editor Virginia Kruto wrote in the lede paragraph: “Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum argued Sunday that the Trump administration is ‘literally terrorizing people’ by going through with planned ICE raids on illegal immigrants under deportation orders.”

…Except the man she quoted was Gillum during CNN’s “State of the Union,” not Sellers. The story featured a screencap of Gillum.

“Seriously, folks!!!! We. Don’t. All. Look. Alike!” Gillum tweeted in response to the mix-up.

“Dear @Cnn Bookers, Please put @AndrewGillum and I on TV together. We have to do it for the ppl…” Sellers tweeted with several laugh emojis.

Dear @Cnn Bookers, Please put @AndrewGillum and I on TV together. We have to do it for the ppl…😂😂😂 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 14, 2019

Shortly after Tapper called attention to the error, the Daily Caller edited the article to replace Sellers’ name with Gillum’s.