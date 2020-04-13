Latest
14 mins ago
Sanders Endorses Biden: ‘We Need You In The White House’
26 mins ago
Uh Oh, The White House Just Gave Dr. Fauci A Vote Of Confidence
2 hours ago
SCOTUS Intervention Adds To The Chaos Of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Afflicted Election

Cuomo: ‘Worst Is Over’ For NY ‘If We Continue To Be Smart’ About COVID-19

ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 7, 2020:New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press Conference at the State Capitol.
ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 7, 2020: New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press Conference at the State Capitol.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo ... ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 7, 2020: New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo (D) speaking at a press Conference at the State Capitol.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 13, 2020 1:43 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

On the day the death toll from coronavirus in New York passed 10,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday that “the worst is over” in the Empire State, but only on the condition that “we continue to be smart going forward.”

Cuomo called the staggering death toll a “horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.” He mentioned that both the number of deaths and hospitalizations have begun to flatten, which demonstrates the effectiveness of social distancing measures such as stay-at-home orders.

Cuomo added that he will announce later Monday plans to begin reopening the state as he continues speaking with governors from neighboring Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

When pressed on his claim that the worst is over for the state, Cuomo hedged from his earlier statement by saying that he’s “not confident that the worst is over.” He then  reiterated that the number of COVID-19 cases are “plateauing” and urged New Yorkers to continue following social distancing guidelines.

“The worst can be over, and it is over, unless we do something reckless,” Cuomo said. “And you can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior.”

In a press conference later Monday, Cuomo announced that neighboring states will appoint public health and economic officials that will form a regional working group focused on “immediately designing a reopening plan.”

Cuomo added that the working group will address issues related to public health and economic reactivation, and will study data and research from other countries that will help “give us guidelines and parameters to go forward.”

“Again, we anticipate different facts, different circumstances for different states, different parts of states,” Cuomo said. “But let’s be smart and let’s be cooperative and learn from one another.”

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: