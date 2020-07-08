Cuomo Pokes Trump On Push To Reopen Schools: ‘Not Up To POTUS’

Latest
July 8, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday hit back at President Trump for threatening to pressure governors to reopen schools as coronavirus cases continue surging nationwide.

During a White House event on Tuesday, the President said that the White House is “very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open, and it’s very important.”

Trump continued pushing for schools to re-open schools by threatening to cut funding in a tweet the following morning. Vice President Mike Pence also appeared to endorse Trump’s threat to cut funding for schools that don’t reopen in the fall during a press briefing later Wednesday.

Cuomo fired back at Trump’s demand to reopen schools during a press conference on Wednesday. The New York governor insisted that the decision to reopen schools is up to states, not the President.

“That is the law, and that is the way we’re going to proceed. It’s not up to the President of the United States,” Cuomo said. “The President does not have any authority to open schools. We will open the schools if it is safe to open the schools. Everybody wants the schools open.”

Cuomo also said during the press conference that he plans to announce the state’s decision next month regarding whether schools can reopen based on public health data and reopening plans from local school districts.

Earlier Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that public schools in the city will not fully reopen in the fall.

De Blasio said that the city’s school district will provide students both in-person classes and remote learning. “A vast majority” of students attending in-person classes will do so two or three days each week.

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

