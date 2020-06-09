Cuomo Blasts Trump For ‘Reprehensible And Dumb’ Tweet On Elderly Protester

Latest
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing on COVID-19 response and comments on violent protests on George Flyod death in the city at New Settlement Community Center, Bronx. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
June 9, 2020 1:44 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday fired back at President Trump for baselessly suggesting that an elderly protester — who was shoved to the ground by two Buffalo police officers during an anti-police brutality protest last week — could be part of the amorphous anti-fascist movement known as “antifa.”

During his press briefing, Cuomo urged Trump to apologize to the 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino, calling the tweet “wholly unacceptable.”

“Not a piece of proof, totally personally disparaging, and at a moment where the man is still in the hospital,” Cuomo said, before adding that the President of the United States has an obligation to “show some decency, show some humanity.”

Gugino, as of Tuesday morning, was still in critical condition after the shove caused him to fall over, hit his head on the ground and bleed from the ear. Two of the officers involved have been charged with assault.

Cuomo’s request for a Trump apology came after he expressed disbelief over the President’s tweet earlier in the briefing.

“What does that even mean?” Cuomo said. “You think it was staged? You think the blood coming out of (Gugino’s) head was staged? Is that what you’re saying? You saw his head hit the pavement. You see blood on the pavement — maybe he fell harder than he was pushed.”

Cuomo then raised his voice as he slammed the President for his “reckless,” “irresponsible,” “mean” and “crude” tweet.

“I mean if there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment — and from the President of the United States at this moment of anguish and anger — what does he do?” Cuomo said. “Pours gasoline on the fire.”

Shortly after his briefing, Cuomo echoed similar sentiments in a tweet.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also weighed in on Trump’s tweet by saying that his city prays for a full recovery for Gugino.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
