Cuomo Blasts Trump For ‘Reprehensible And Dumb’ Tweet On Elderly Protester

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday fired back at President Trump for baselessly suggesting that an elderly protester — who was shoved to the ground by two Buffalo police officers during an anti-police brutality protest last week — could be part of the amorphous anti-fascist movement known as “antifa.”

During his press briefing, Cuomo urged Trump to apologize to the 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino, calling the tweet “wholly unacceptable.”

“Not a piece of proof, totally personally disparaging, and at a moment where the man is still in the hospital,” Cuomo said, before adding that the President of the United States has an obligation to “show some decency, show some humanity.”

Gugino, as of Tuesday morning, was still in critical condition after the shove caused him to fall over, hit his head on the ground and bleed from the ear. Two of the officers involved have been charged with assault.

Cuomo’s request for a Trump apology came after he expressed disbelief over the President’s tweet earlier in the briefing.

“What does that even mean?” Cuomo said. “You think it was staged? You think the blood coming out of (Gugino’s) head was staged? Is that what you’re saying? You saw his head hit the pavement. You see blood on the pavement — maybe he fell harder than he was pushed.”

Cuomo then raised his voice as he slammed the President for his “reckless,” “irresponsible,” “mean” and “crude” tweet.

“I mean if there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment — and from the President of the United States at this moment of anguish and anger — what does he do?” Cuomo said. “Pours gasoline on the fire.”

Shortly after his briefing, Cuomo echoed similar sentiments in a tweet.

Gov. Cuomo today on Trump’s Buffalo tweet: “How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude. If there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment … and from the president of the United States.”pic.twitter.com/wHqlRTCPb8 — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2020

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also weighed in on Trump’s tweet by saying that his city prays for a full recovery for Gugino.

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, the City of Buffalo is laser focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice and building a good future for our residents. We pray for a full recovery for Mr. Gugino and as I have repeatedly said, the two officers deserve due process. https://t.co/BNvp15eRWL — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) June 9, 2020