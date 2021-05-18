Cuomo Signs $5 Million Book Deal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Cover-Ups

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has landed a lucrative deal with publisher Penguin Random House for his upcoming book on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic –even though that handling is currently under investigation, and so are the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s senior adviser, told CNN on Monday that the governor will receive a lump sum of $3.12 million plus another $2 million to be paid out over the next two years for his book, which will be titled: “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

Cuomo donated $500,000 from the deal to the United Way of New York State nonprofit for pandemic relief, according to Azzopardi.

The contract comes as New York Attorney General Letitia James reportedly investigates allegations that Cuomo had his aides help him write and promote his book. James had also released a report suggesting that the Cuomo administration undercounted COVID-19 nursing homes deaths in the state. A New York Times report in March laid out the extent to which the governor and his aides worked to conceal the death toll as he began writing his book.

Additionally, James’ investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo has been heating up — four of the accusers were issued subpoenas to testify under oath earlier this month.

The New York General Assembly has also opened an impeachment inquiry into the alleged cover-ups and sexual misconduct, along with allegations that Cuomo put his family and associates in front of the line for COVID-19 testing.