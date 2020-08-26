Latest
Cuomo Declares NY Will ‘Disregard’ CDC’s New COVID-19 Testing Guidance

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks at a press conference in New York on March 30, 2020. (Photo by John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By
|
August 26, 2020 3:58 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Wednesday that his state will no longer follow COVID-19 testing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asserting that the agency has become too politicized by President Donald Trump to be credible.

Following news that the CDC was changing its guidelines to state that asymptomatic people don’t need to be tested, Cuomo slammed the agency for “allowing the president to politically interfere with public health.”

“We need a real public health watchdog in this nation,” the governor told Katy Tur. “We need public health people who do public health, and not politics. And we’re going to disregard the CDC guidance totally.”

Cuomo pointed to Trump openly discouraging expansion of COVID-19 testing on the grounds that increased testing shows higher case numbers, which pose a major threat to his reelection chances in November.

“This is all political propaganda,” the governor said. “The election season is in full cycle.”

Listen to Cuomo below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
