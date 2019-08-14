Latest
SAN DIEGO, CA-AUG 23: Congressman Duncan Hunter walks into the San Diego Federal Courthouse for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Hunter and his wife Margaret are accused of using more than 250,00 in campaign funds for personal use.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Cuccinelli Says Statue Of Liberty Poem Was About Europeans

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP
By
August 14, 2019 8:26 am
The acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services dug himself into another hole on Tuesday evening.

After appearing to rewrite the famous Emma Lazarus poem emblazoned on the Statue of Liberty — “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet. And who will not become a public charge,” he told NPR earlier this week — Ken Cuccinelli told CNN that the poem was actually meant for Europeans.

“That poem was referring back to people coming from Europe where they had class-based societies — where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class,” he said, expounding on the history of the “public charge” rule that the Trump administration wants to reinvigorate.

The move could curb legal immigration by restricting green cards for would-be immigrants who might use public funds, like welfare.

