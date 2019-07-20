Latest
18 hours ago
Cummings To SDNY: Did OLC Policy Stop You From Charging Trump?
18 hours ago
Trump Conveniently Forgets When He Endorsed Using Debt Limit As Leverage
18 hours ago
Trump On Plastic Straws: ‘What About The Plates, The Wrappers?!’
news

Cruz Bravely Addresses Trump’s Tweets: ‘I Wish He Would Say Things Differently’

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images North America
By
July 20, 2019 10:08 am

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sighed his way out of denouncing President Donald Trump’s recent bout of racist rhetoric aimed at “the squad,” telling PBS’ Margaret Hoover that he wishes “he would say things differently.”

“The President regularly says and tweets things I wish he didn’t say,” Cruz said. “Look, I wish he would say things differently. I don’t have the power to change that.”

“He is who he is,” he concluded. “He’s not going to change.”

When pushed on if Trump’s rhetoric would hurt his reelection chances, Cruz dodged the questions, attempting to pivot to foreign policy.

Here’s TPM’s rundown of Republican responses to Trump’s attack on the squad, particularly on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: