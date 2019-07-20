Cruz Bravely Addresses Trump’s Tweets: ‘I Wish He Would Say Things Differently’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sighed his way out of denouncing President Donald Trump’s recent bout of racist rhetoric aimed at “the squad,” telling PBS’ Margaret Hoover that he wishes “he would say things differently.”

“The President regularly says and tweets things I wish he didn’t say,” Cruz said. “Look, I wish he would say things differently. I don’t have the power to change that.”

“He is who he is,” he concluded. “He’s not going to change.”

When pushed on if Trump’s rhetoric would hurt his reelection chances, Cruz dodged the questions, attempting to pivot to foreign policy.

When asked if Trump’s racially-charged rhetoric may hurt his chances in 2020, Sen @tedcruz doesn’t directly answer: “I wish he would say things differently. I don’t have the power to change that.”

@MargaretHoover follows up: “I’m going to take it as yes.” #FiringLineShowPBS pic.twitter.com/WCEeNyr3sI — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) July 19, 2019

Here’s TPM’s rundown of Republican responses to Trump’s attack on the squad, particularly on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).