Crowd Erupts As Harris Vows A ‘Peaceful Transfer Of Power’ And Other Highlights

Headlining speaker Vice President Kamala Harris entered the packed arena Thursday night to deafening applause and cheers of “Kamala.” The chants and cheers of jubilance were so loud that Harris was not able to start her speech for several minutes.

On the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention, the vice president officially accepted her nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate for the 2024 election and delivered her much anticipated remarks — not just to Democratic voters in the room and at home, but to Republicans, Independents and the undecideds.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans,” Harris said. “You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America’s fundamental principles from the rule of law, to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power.”

Harris began her address talking about her family and those who helped raise her, as well as her career and accomplishments as a district attorney, the attorney general of California and her time as a United States senator.

With a punchy, passionate delivery, Harris homed in on the theme of the night and the driving force behind her acceptance speech: the future. Not just the future she wants to deliver for all Americans but the future of the country if Trump were to get back into the Oval Office.

“This election is not only the most important of our lives, it is one of the most important in the life of our nation,” Harris said. “In many ways Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election. Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol where they assaulted law enforcement officers.”

“In unity there is strength. Our opponents are out there every day denigrating America, talking about how terrible everything is. Well my mother had another lesson she used to teach: never let anyone tell you who you are, you show them who you are,” Harris said as she wrapped up her speech. “America let us show each other and the world who we are and what we stand for. Freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness and endless possibilities … Together let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

Here are some of the other standout themes from the final night of the convention:

The Climate Crisis

This is a topic that has not been raised much over the past three days. But the DNC made a concerted effort to focus on the climate crisis and Harris’ record on the issue Thursday night.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our planet. Donald Trump never learned that lesson. He called the climate crisis a hoax,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said.

“An American president must lead the world in tackling climate change. We need a president who understands that assignment. That’s Kamala Harris,” she added. “I know her record. She held polluters accountable for spilling oil into the San Francisco Bay. She defended President Obama’s Clean Power Plan in court. And as Vice President she cast the tie breaking vote for the most ambitious climate action plan in our nation’s history.”

Polling has shown that addressing climate change is a top issue for young voters. Following Haaland’s speech, the first Gen Z candidate to be elected to Congress, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), took the stage to articulate just how pressing the threat is and to knock Trump for downplaying it.

“As a Florida man, I’m here to tell you that the climate crisis isn’t some far off threat. It is here. Trump and Vance think they can divide us by saying this crisis is some type of hoax,” Frost said. “But I’ve walked the streets of communities that have been forced to rebuild after hurricane flooding destroyed their homes … And I’ve felt the scorching, record heat.”

“Fighting the climate crisis is patriotic,” Frost later added.

Gun Violence

Similar to the abortion portion we watched earlier this week, the segment on gun violence was built around horrific, gut wrenching first person accounts from survivors and friends and families of victims of gun violence.

A teacher who lost her colleagues and students during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A mom who lost her daughter in the Uvalde school shooting. An aunt who lost her niece to a random bullet during a shooting that broke out at Myrtle Beach. A student who witnessed a classmate get shot in a drive by shooting near his school in Chicago. It was a powerful moment that also stood to counter Republicans’ vehement, long standing record fighting against any form of common sense gun control that victims of mass shootings have long advocated for.

Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) also took the stage with her husband Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to speak to Harris’ record on rejecting the gun lobby.

“Kamala can beat the gun lobby. She can fight gun trafficking,” Giffords said.

The DNC also put together a video highlighting moments of Trump’s indifference to gun violence and showcasing Harris’s record on the issue.

The Troops

As soon as Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Trump, his running mate Sen. JD Vance and other Trump allies went out of their way to attack Walz’s military record, surfacing lies that Walz ran for Congress in order to avoid being deployed. It’s a myth that’s been debunked repeatedly in recent weeks. It’s also rich coming from Trump who evaded the draft.

Democrats made a point of bringing in a large contingent of speakers on Thursday evening, many of them veterans, who not only spoke to Harris’ record of supporting the troops and fighting for veteran services, but also highlighted the sharp contrast between Harris and Trump’s incessant disrespect for the military throughout his time in the White House.

One of those speakers was former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

Harris “understands what our military is for. The role of our military is to defend us from foreign enemies. It is not to threaten Americans and it sure as hell isn’t to put immigrants in camps,” Panetta said.

“We face a critical choice,” he added. “To vote for someone who stands with our military and stands up for democracy or someone who will disrespect our heroes and undermine our democracy. My fellow Americans there is only one choice. One choice. And let me tell you something when she takes her oath of office … our allies will cheer, our enemies will fear and we will have a commander in chief that we can trust.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) also made an appearance, bringing out a large group of veterans out onto the stage with him.

“We put country over politics. We were proud to wear the uniform and we’re proud serving our country in city halls, state capitals, the U.S. House and the Senate.”

“But politicians like Donald Trump, they don’t stand with us,” Gallego added. “They call patriots like Sen. McCain ‘losers.’ John McCain was an American hero. Show some respect.”