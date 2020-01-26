Crow Won’t Say Whether Trump Recording Will Be Included In Impeachment Trial

House impeachment manager Jason Crow (D-CO) dodged when asked whether the April 2018 recording of President Trump telling Rudy Giuliani associates to “take [Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch] out” can be included in the ongoing impeachment trial.



In the 90-minute recording first reported by ABC Friday, Trump is seen telling Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “take [Yovanovitch] out!” after he was told that the career foreign service officer was “badmouthing” him in Kyiv.

When asked by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning if he can “do anything as a prosecutor with the tape,” Crow declined to provide a straightforward answer.

“Well, you know, I’ve heard the tape. I know the other managers have. I know a lot of people in America have heard the tape,” Crow said. “You know, broadly speaking, this is a continuation of the President’s bullying and intimidation. You know, it’s what he’s done for the last three, four years, and he’s going to continue to do it.”

Pressed again on whether the recording is “evidence you can introduce in any way,” Crow replied that “I think the senators have all seen it.”

“Right? I mean, this is a little bit different from most courts in that the evidence continues to come out,” Crow said.

After Brennan agreed, Crow pivoted to how earlier this week he was presenting “a redacted set of emails that had just come out around midnight the day before.”

“There’s a lot that’s still out there,” Crow said. “The American people deserve the full picture, and that’s why we’re going to continue to push for additional evidence.”

Watch Crow’s remarks below: