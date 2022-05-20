CPAC Leader Offers White Nationalists A Solution To ‘Great Replacement’: Abortion Ban

CPAC leader Matt Schlapp isn’t pushing back against white nationalists’ conspiracy theory that immigrants are replacing white Americans. In fact, Schlapp has an idea to allay their fears.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, which was being held Hungary (aka the epicenter of backsliding democracy), Schlapp told reporters that the solution lies in Supreme Court’s expected overturning of Roe v Wade.

“For people that believe that we somehow need to replace populations or bring in new workers, I think it is an appropriate first step to give the … enshrinement in law the right to life for our own unborn children,” Schlapp said, per Vice.

The conservative leader’s argument directly aligns with white supremacists’ reason for joining the anti-abortion cause: To make white women produce white babies to offset the growing immigrant population.

“If you say there is a population problem in a country, but you’re killing millions of your own people through legalized abortion every year, if that were to be reduced, some of that problem is solved,” he said. “You have millions of people who can take many of these jobs. How come no one brings that up? If you’re worried about this quote-unquote replacement, why don’t we start there? Start with allowing our own people to live.”

Schlapp’s comments came after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who’s been pushing his country into a distinctly authoritarian state, declared during his appearance at CPAC that European countries were “committing suicide” by allowing immigration.

U.S. conservatives’ embrace of “great replacement” fearmongering has come under scrutiny in wake of the deadly shooting in a Black neighborhood’s grocery store in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.

The suspected shooter, Payton Gendron, allegedly carried out the massacre as a response to the racist conspiracy theory.