Latest
LANZHOU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 02: Woman selling live chickens and ducks in cages at a food market, Gansu province, Lanzhou, China on November 2, 2017 in Lanzhou, China. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)
13 mins ago
WHO: Live Animal Markets Shouldn’t Be Closed Amid Coronavirus
19 mins ago
Frances Encourages Biking To Work As A Way To Avoid Crowding Public Transit
on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
28 mins ago
Texas Governor Retroactively Decriminalizes Defying Stay-At-Home Orders

COVID Case Count At Reopened Tyson Meat Plant Doubles To More Than 1,000

KWWL
By
|
May 8, 2020 11:20 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

County officials’ tally of COVID-19 infections among workers at a newly reopened Tyson Foods plant is double the state’s count, officials said Thursday. 

The Tyson Waterloo meatpacking plant in Black Hawk County, Iowa, reopened Thursday after a two-week closure.

At a press conference, county officials said more than 1,000 workers in total at the plant had become infected with COVID-19 — about 37 percent of the plant’s 2,800 employees, according to the AP. That’s more than twice the figure the state had cited a day earlier.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said Wednesday that 444 workers at the Waterloo plant had tested positive during on-site testing at the plant, the Des Moines Register noted. But on Thursday county officials said the number was 1,031. The county figure accounted for those who had been tested elsewhere including at independent clinics, as well as those who had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

“The 444 cases reported by the governor were confirmed PCR positive cases from the on-site testing at Tyson,” Joshua Pikora, the disease surveillance and investigation manager for the Black Hawk County health department, said at a news conference.

“Our numbers, the 1,031 reported cases, includes those positive test results from the on-site testing, positive test results from local health care providers here in Black Hawk County, as well as the positive serology tests that give us the complete picture of the scope of illness in our county,” Pikora said.

Meatpacking plants, where employees often work side-by-side, have become notorious for outbreaks of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump late last month signed an order classifying meat processing as critical infrastructure, saying that plant closures “threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain.”

Tyson, the Register noted, has said it installed protective barriers at workstations, or is otherwise requiring employees to wear masks and face shields. The plant is operating at 50% capacity.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30