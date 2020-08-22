Latest
on May 22, 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic.
17 hours ago
Report: Bannon Claims He’s Been Talking To Trump In Recent Months
18 hours ago
ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup
19 hours ago
Trump Campaign Fails To Produce Evidence Of Voter Fraud In PA Lawsuit

Court To Hear Trump’s Bid To Delay Financial Records Subpoena On Sept. 1

President Donald Trump listens to questions during a briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the press briefing room at the White House on March 20, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
August 22, 2020 11:01 a.m.

A federal appeals court will hear on Sept. 1, President Donald Trump’s emergency request to put on hold a judge’s ruling that would make it possible for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to enforce a subpoena for his tax returns and other financial records.

Bloomberg reported that the New York appellate court also denied Trump’s request to stay the lower court decision while he appeals to halt the release of records.

Vance had previously agreed not to enforce the subpoena until seven days after the district court ruling — that deadline is set to expire next week.

It remains unclear what will happen to the subpoena in the interim between the August 28 deadline and next month’s hearing. Trump could potentially call on the Supreme Court to place an immediate hold on the subpoena.

The ruling, comes after Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero’s decision rejecting an earlier attempt to shield Trump’s tax returns. 

Friday’s ruling is the latest development in an effort begun by Vance’s office last year to subpoena accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of Trump’s personal and business records as well as his tax returns. Prosecutors have said the documents are essential to their investigation into the Trump Organization.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30