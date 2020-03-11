Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Announces Month-Long Travel Suspension From Europe, UK Excluded
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: The sun sets over the U.S. Capitol as the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The trial entered the phase today where senators will have the opportunity to submit written questions to the House managers and President Trump's defense team. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
US Capitol Will Halt All Public Tours Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears
4 hours ago
Trump Is Slow Rolling A COVID-19 Emergency Declaration For The Worst Possible Reasons

Tom Hanks And His Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Tom Hanks attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By
|
March 11, 2020 10:15 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Hanks announced in a tweet Wednesday evening.

The couple is in Australia while Hanks films his new movie, an untitled production about Elvis Presley, in which Hanks was set to star as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

In a statement on Twitter, Hanks said he and Wilson began experiencing fatigue, body aches and chills and both were tested for the virus. The test was positive, he said.

“What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he said. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. … We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

The news comes just as President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, announcing he’s suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: