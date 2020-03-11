Tom Hanks And His Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Hanks announced in a tweet Wednesday evening.

The couple is in Australia while Hanks films his new movie, an untitled production about Elvis Presley, in which Hanks was set to star as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

In a statement on Twitter, Hanks said he and Wilson began experiencing fatigue, body aches and chills and both were tested for the virus. The test was positive, he said.

“What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he said. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. … We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

The news comes just as President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, announcing he’s suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.