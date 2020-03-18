Latest
Coronavirus Officially Reaches Every State In the US After West Virginia Reports First Case

(Coronavirus in 3D render, Getty Images)
By
|
March 18, 2020 7:50 a.m.
As of Wednesday morning, the deadly COVID-19 virus has now been spread to every state in the United States.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced the state’s first case of the coronavirus on Tuesday night. All other 49 states, with the addition of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are currently grappling with the outbreak as well.

“We knew it was coming and we were prepared for this,” Justice said in a statement. “We should try to live our lives as best we can and we should not panic.”

NBC News reported on Tuesday that there are over 5,700 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. with a death toll of at least 100.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
