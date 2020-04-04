For First Time Since Outbreak Began, Use Of ICU Beds In Italy Has Dropped

Latest
April 4, 2020 1:56 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Even while the coronavirus-related death toll in Italy rose overnight to 15,362, Italian authorities are reporting the first drop in ICU bed use since the outbreak began.

Per the Associated Press, civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said the dip in ICU saturation was “important news because it allows our hospitals to breathe.”

Italy has been particularly hard-hit by the outbreak.

According to the Washington Post, on March 21, it experienced its highest daily increase with 6,557 new infections. Hospitals in the northern part of the country were completely overwhelmed, and critical medical supplies in short supply.

Per Reuters, the new figures are giving the beleaguered Italians hope that the nation-wide lockdown, begun in mid-March, is starting to slow the virus’ spread. The number of people in intensive care dipped from 4,068 to 3,994.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
