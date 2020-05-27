Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100,000 In The US

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: A man walks by a memorial for those who have died from the coronavirus outside Green-Wood Cemetery on May 27, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Green-Wood Cemetery, one of New Yor... NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: A man walks by a memorial for those who have died from the coronavirus outside Green-Wood Cemetery on May 27, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Green-Wood Cemetery, one of New York's oldest cemeteries, has been the site of hundreds of burials and cremations of Covid-19 victims. While certain neighborhoods are still seeing high infection numbers, New York has seen the number of deaths from COVID-19 statewide begin to consistently stay below 100 people per day. The United States has now surpassed 100,000 deaths from the virus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 27, 2020 5:56 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.

That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korea wars combined.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide and killed over 350,000. The U.S. has the most infections and deaths by far.

Early on, President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and predicted the country wouldn’t reach this death toll.

