Cornyn Shrugs Off Diplomat’s Explosive Testimony: ‘I Don’t Know Bill Taylor from Adam’

Bill Taylor who?

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters Wednesday that he has not read Bill Taylor’s explosive 15-page opening statement to Congress, according to the Washington Post. Taylor’s riveting Tuesday testimony recounted texts, phone calls, and meetings supporting the quid pro quo that Trump has repeatedly denied.

“No. I don’t know Bill Taylor from Adam. I know you better than I know Bill Taylor,” Cornyn said, according to the Post. Cornyn insisted that he’s been spending more time on other issues, such as “doing important things, not participating in a sham process over in the House.”

Cornyn added that he isn’t curious about Taylor’s testimony because he believes the impeachment inquiry in general is “just an illegitimate process.”

“It’s completely unfair to House Republicans that can’t participate in the process like they would if it were handled the same way previous impeachment inquiries were handled,” Cornyn said, before airing his grievances over media coverage on leaked testimonies. “The drip, drip, drip of leaked testimony is producing daily news stories like you’re asking me about — is part of their plan, their scheme. And I’m just not gonna — I do not approve.”

Cornyn also denied paying attention to House impeachment proceedings “by an hourly basis or minute by minute.”

Cornyn’s comments came amid House Republicans storming top Pentagon official Laura Cooper’s Wednesday afternoon testimony.