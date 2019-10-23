Latest
WASHINGTON - MARCH 14: Television host Rachel Maddow arrives for a lunch hosted in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron at the State Department on March 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. Cameron is on an official visit to Washington, where President Obama will host him at a State Dinner tonight. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rachel Maddow
The Next Democratic Debate Will Be Moderated By An All-Female Panel
Trump Says He’s Building A Border Wall In, Uh, Colorado
After Explosive Taylor Testimony, Trump Rails Against People In His Own Admin.

Cornyn Shrugs Off Diplomat’s Explosive Testimony: ‘I Don’t Know Bill Taylor from Adam’

October 23, 2019 3:19 pm
Bill Taylor who?

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters Wednesday that he has not read Bill Taylor’s explosive 15-page opening statement to Congress, according to the Washington Post. Taylor’s riveting Tuesday testimony recounted texts, phone calls, and meetings supporting the quid pro quo that Trump has repeatedly denied.

“No. I don’t know Bill Taylor from Adam. I know you better than I know Bill Taylor,” Cornyn said, according to the Post. Cornyn insisted that he’s been spending more time on other issues, such as “doing important things, not participating in a sham process over in the House.”

Cornyn added that he isn’t curious about Taylor’s testimony because he believes the impeachment inquiry in general is “just an illegitimate process.”

“It’s completely unfair to House Republicans that can’t participate in the process like they would if it were handled the same way previous impeachment inquiries were handled,” Cornyn said, before airing his grievances over media coverage on leaked testimonies. “The drip, drip, drip of leaked testimony is producing daily news stories like you’re asking me about — is part of their plan, their scheme. And I’m just not gonna — I do not approve.”

Cornyn also denied paying attention to House impeachment proceedings “by an hourly basis or minute by minute.”

Cornyn’s comments came amid House Republicans storming top Pentagon official Laura Cooper’s Wednesday afternoon testimony.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
