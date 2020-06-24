Cornyn Joins Cruz, Calls On Trump Admin To Continue Supporting COVID Testing Sites

Latest
Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee during a closed-door session at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Caputo resigned from being a Trump campaign communications advisor after appearing to celebrate the firing of former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Denying any contact with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, Caputo did live in Moscow during the 1990s, served as an adviser to former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and did pro-Putin public relations work for the Russian conglomerate Gazprom Media.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "COVID-19 and Beyond: Oversight of the FDA's Foreign Drug Manufacturing Inspection Process" at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Jun... US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "COVID-19 and Beyond: Oversight of the FDA's Foreign Drug Manufacturing Inspection Process" at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on June 2, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
June 24, 2020 5:07 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Wednesday echoed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in calling for the Trump administration to extend federal support for several coronavirus testing centers in Texas.

TPM broke the news Tuesday that the administration would end support for 13 testing centers across the country, including seven in Texas, where new COVID cases are spiking.

“I know there’s concern, concern I share, over some of the statements being made about withdrawing federal support for coronavirus testing in Texas at the end of June,” Cornyn said in a statement.

“It’s pretty clear to me, and I think it’s clear to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat from our vigilance in testing,” he added. “I believe that they need to extend that federal support in Texas, at least until we get this most recent uptick in cases addressed.”

That echoed Cruz’s sentiments a few hours earlier. A spokesperson for the junior senator said that he has “has urged and will continue to urge HHS and FEMA to extend the community testing sites in Texas.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has not returned TPM’s request for comment on the end of the federal support, though several local public health officials and members of Congress have called for it to continued.

Asked about the development in an interview Tuesday, the governor said simply, “there is a strategy that will supplant and actually be superior to that strategy” which the state will announce “hopefully within a week.”

Josh Kovensky contributed reporting.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
includes: 
