Cook Political Report Shifts WI And PA Shift From ‘Toss Up’ To ‘Lean Democrat’

In yet another dire election forecast for President Donald Trump, the Cook Political Report announced on Wednesday that the crucial swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are now leaning blue amid Trump’s blundering response to COVID-19 and his near-constant trafficking in racist dogwhistling in recent weeks.

Cook national editor Amy Walters cited Trump’s flatlining approval ratings, which have sunk to the low 40s, and equally disastrous poll numbers against Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the reasons for the shift.

Per FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently trails Biden in Wisconsin by nearly 8 points and in Pennsylvania by 7.4 points. Both states were key to Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton after he won them by razor–thin margins of less than 1 percent in 2016.

Additionally, Walters reported that Biden is currently “slightly favored to win at least Arizona and Florida” among the “toss up” states, which also include North Carolina and now Georgia.

Overall, the upcoming November elections are “looking more like a Democratic tsunami than simply a Blue wave,” Walters wrote, adding that Trump could drag down congressional candidates along with him.