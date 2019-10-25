Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives at the Capitol before the committee meeting with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Whistleblower No Longer Central To Impeachment Case
Shep Smith Has Been Off Fox For About Five Minutes — Now CNN Wants Him
at Fox News Channel Studios on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Gabbard Abruptly Decides To Drop House Reelection Bid, Arousing Suspicion

Conway Denies Bullying Reporter After Berating Her For Several Minutes

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House September 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Friday vehemently denied bullying and verbally abusing Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek, despite threatening to delve into the journalist’s life over an article mentioning Conway’s husband’s spat with President Trump.

According to the Washington Examiner, Conway called Yilek Tuesday night without taking the conversation off the record.

“No, of course not. What I said is there for everybody to listen to,” Conway told Fox News when asked if she had mistreated the reporter. “A lot of reporters, particularly old school reporters, have read it and contacted me and they have a very different opinion — that screed.”

In a statement Thursday, Washington Examiner editor-in-chief Hugo Gurdon wrote that off-the-record conversations are “not blanket coverage to shield people who pull a bait and switch.”

Conway appeared to respond to Gurdon’s statement by arguing how she “already disabused everybody of what he said.”

“I never commented on that one way or the other. Everything I said in that phone call I’ve said publicly before. Every single thing — I said it again,” Conway told Fox, before once again criticizing the reporter she spoke to. “You are writing about somebody else’s — you’re derivatively reporting what somebody else wrote, which the President denounced in a tweet, debunked in a tweet, and then you are lazily covering somebody’s tweet on something that happened seven months ago so I asked her a question. “

When pressed on whether she regrets anything about the way she handled the situation, Conway said “it wasn’t important to me.”

“I never said if [the phone call with Yilek] was on or off the record because I don’t care,” Conway said. “She must have thought it was off the record because the reporter then says would you like to put any of this on the record? So they aren’t even paying attention.”

Conway then urged everyone to go to her Twitter account to read her full statement on the matter rather than the transcript that “got 15 minutes of fame” and “some clicks and kicks.”

“Everyone should go to my Twitter @kellyannepolls and read my entire statement in full, recognize I didn’t say anything in that phone call I haven’t said publicly before, but focus on what I did say there,” Conway said.

Read Conway’s statement below:

Conway added that she and her husband George “agree on many big things” as well as “disagree on many big things.”

“None of that affects my job here and exactly none of that is anybody’s business,” Conway said. “There is my message again. I think that people constantly covering that is lazy and it doesn’t add to the conversation. So that’s all I asked her.”

Watch Conway’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
