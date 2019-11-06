Conway Spars With Reporter After She Tries Dodging Questions On Trump Attacks

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway found herself sparring again with a member of the media Wednesday morning.

During a press gaggle outside the White House, Conway went after NBC News’ Peter Alexander after he pressed her on President Trump’s “Never Trumper” attacks against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and career diplomat Bill Taylor, both of whom testified in the House impeachment inquiry.

Conway’s initial attempt at ignoring Alexander’s question by moving onto the next one failed when the reporter told her she’d allow Alexander to finish.

“He does that to women all the time,” Conway told the reporter who she attempted to move onto while turning her face away from Alexander, who then asked about what evidence the White House has that those men are Never Trumpers.

Conway then told Alexander, “I don’t even know what you’re asking about,” prompting Alexander to ask his Never Trumper accusation question again.

The heated exchange then devolved into Alexander repeatedly telling Conway that he’s “the reporter so I’ll ask the questions,” which eventually led to Conway continuing her deflections and attacking Alexander while doing so.

“What evidence do you have that the President of the United States, who was democratically elected, and I’m sure you didn’t vote for him, predicted he wouldn’t, I am fact I know you didn’t predict he would win, I know you’re not going to vote for him next time, respectfully, I’m not going to call you a Never Trumper, but what evidence do you have that the democratically elected president of the United States should be thrown out of office and removed based on the testimony of people who you hadn’t even heard of weeks ago?” Conway said.

After Alexander told Conway that he just wanted to hold Trump “accountable” for statements he’d made, Conway hit back at Alexander by saying “you want the President impeached and you don’t have the goods.”

Watch the heated exchange starting at the 3:33 mark:

Earlier Wednesday, Conway reiterated the White House’s “no quid pro quo” defense following the release of the revised testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, which confirmed his involvement in the Ukraine pressure campaign to dig up false allegations against President Trump’s political rivals.