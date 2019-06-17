Latest
2 mins ago
SCOTUS Upholds Double Jeopardy Rule In Case With Manafort Implications
February 3, 2012, New Orleans, Louisiana, Police tape blocks of crime scene in the 7th Ward at the intersection of Annette and North Villere streets where a man was murdered by gunfire.
45 mins ago
Suspected Gunman In Custody After Shots Fired At Dallas Federal Building
1 hour ago
SCOTUS Allows Virginia Map Redrawn To Fix Racial Gerrymander To Stand
news

On Heels Of Conway Rec, Dems Call For Probe Into Kushner For Hatch Violations

on May 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 17, 2019 11:40 am

Just days after the Office of Special Counsel recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for violating the Hatch Act, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Don Breyer (D-VA) are calling for Jared Kushner to be investigated as well.

“As you know, under the Hatch Act, federal employees are prohibited from fundraising for political candidates,” they wrote to the Office of Special Counsel. “Alarmingly, recent media reports indicate that Mr. Kushner is nonetheless taking a direct role in raising funds for the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump.”

“The larger context of Trump administration officials failing to comply, being previously reprimanded by OSC, and, in some cases, openly flouting Hatch Act requirements also argues against giving senior Administration officials benefit of the doubt when considering potential violations,” they continued.

President Donald Trump and Co. not only completely disregarded the OSC’s recommendation, but also attacked the agency for infringing on her right to free speech.

Read Lieu and Breyer’s letter here:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: