On Heels Of Conway Rec, Dems Call For Probe Into Kushner For Hatch Violations

Just days after the Office of Special Counsel recommended that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway be fired for violating the Hatch Act, Reps. Ted Lieu (D-CA) and Don Breyer (D-VA) are calling for Jared Kushner to be investigated as well.

“As you know, under the Hatch Act, federal employees are prohibited from fundraising for political candidates,” they wrote to the Office of Special Counsel. “Alarmingly, recent media reports indicate that Mr. Kushner is nonetheless taking a direct role in raising funds for the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump.”

“The larger context of Trump administration officials failing to comply, being previously reprimanded by OSC, and, in some cases, openly flouting Hatch Act requirements also argues against giving senior Administration officials benefit of the doubt when considering potential violations,” they continued.

President Donald Trump and Co. not only completely disregarded the OSC’s recommendation, but also attacked the agency for infringing on her right to free speech.

Read Lieu and Breyer’s letter here:

