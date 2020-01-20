Conway: Getting ‘Dragged’ Through Impeachment Wasn’t MLK Jr.’s ‘Vision’

Latest
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 16: Impeachment managers House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and other mangers are seen arriving to the Senate before Schiff read the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on the Senate floor on Thursday, January 16, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
On the eve of the Senate impeachment trial, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway somehow found a way to argue against impeachment by invoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s name on his namesake holiday.

When asked during an interview on MSNBC Monday how President Trump plans to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Conway said that he’s gearing up for Davos and “agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for” in one breath.

“The President is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity and equality,” Conway said.

Conway then elaborated on her Trump-King comparison by launching into a rant about how the President is “not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process,” much like how it was not “within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged” through impeachment.

“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time, but when you see the articles of impeachment they came out, I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the President is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors,” Conway said.

Conway added that she thinks that “anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that now the President now will have a full-throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.”

Watch Conway’s remarks below:

