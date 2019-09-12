9 Moments That Hit A Nerve With Conservatives During The Dem Debate

The third Democratic debate Thursday night was the first of the 2020 presidential election cycle to be narrowed down to just 10 candidates.

Despite the narrowing of the field, there was no shortage of the gripes that conservatives expressed throughout the night.

Here are the moments that conservatives got most worked up about during the debate:

1. Andrew Yang’s proposal to give $1,000/month to 10 people

Andrew Yang is giving money away from his campaign funds. Bob Barker loves it. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 13, 2019

Is this the democratic debate or an episode of Oprah? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 13, 2019

Democratic candidates chuckle at Andrew Yang, somewhat proving his point that politicians who think they know better haven't solved our problems? #DemDebate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 13, 2019

2. Dems thanking Obama for Obamacare

WHAT?? Warren says "We owe a huge debt to Obama" on healthcare. But… – Premiums skyrocketed

– Choice was eliminated

– Millions penalized because of the mandate NO THANK YOU OBAMA! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 13, 2019

Democrats thank President Obama for Obamacare but if it‘s so great why are they all proposing new plans to fix or replace it? — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 13, 2019

3. Biden’s loyalty to Obama

Joe Biden uses his Obama card right out the gate. "I'm for Barack" lukewarm applause or someone dropped a fork (is this in a restaurant?) heck Warren got more applause for praising Obama. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 13, 2019

They are yelling at each other over “Obama’s legacy.” — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 13, 2019

4. Castro’s jab at Biden during an exchange on health care

Oh damn. Castro goes there, accusing Biden of "forgetting something he said two minutes ago." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2019

Castro is going low. Damn. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 13, 2019

WOW, Castro doesn't know how to tell a joke! It wasn't even that good a jab, but you don't make it better by repeating it four times. (4) — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 13, 2019

I don't know what but something happened at in the Obama White House between Castro and Biden that Castro will not forget or forgive… — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) September 13, 2019

5. Dems being pressed on how they would handle systemic racism

ABC sets up America as a racist country. Not fair. Bad form. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) September 13, 2019

I hope all the police unions around this country are listening to these clowns degrade them. Pay attention. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 13, 2019

Disgusting: Beto O' Rourke just said that the story of America didn't begin on July 4th 1776 Democrats don't even try to hide it anymore They hate America and they want you to hate America too RT if you're PROUD to be an American! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 13, 2019

If Castro wants to say El Paso (racist ecoterrorist) was inspired by Trump, then Dayton was inspired by Democrats & the assassination attempt on congressional members was inspired by Democrats & done by a Bernie staffer. That’s what you all are trying to create here. #DemDebate3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2019

6. Biden on non-violent crimes

Of course he was… as usual a huge blunder on a national stage because he has no clue. Of course the media gives him a pass. Why did it take @realDonaldTrump pushing through prison reform to move that needle and why did Biden do absolutely nothing about it when he had a chance? https://t.co/jkIMlMognd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 13, 2019

Amazing to hear Joe Biden talk about over-incarceration, as the guy who wrote the bill that caused it for so long. Amazing. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 13, 2019

"Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime," is a helluva thing for someone with Joe Biden's track record to say. — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) September 13, 2019

"Nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime." – Joe Biden. This is… what? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 13, 2019

7. Dems addressing gun violence

Klobuchar says magazine capacity restrictions would stop tragedies. Incorrect. Not unless you limit every single American to one magazine, which is their end goal and not enforceable. #DemDebate3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 13, 2019

They finally admit it. They are for gun confiscation. There you go, folks. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 13, 2019

Mob rule. Beto says "Hell yes we're going to take your AR-15." And the crowd of leftists cheers wildly. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2019

How pathetic that only one Democrat relic remembers that the Constitution exists.

How even more pathetic that the media "moderators" sit there mute while Harris demagogues #2A — and only interrupting to ask gun control questions pushing Dems further to the Left.#demdebate — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 13, 2019

8. Biden’s mention of a record player

Blast your phonographs young people. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) September 13, 2019

BRB going to find my pager — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2019

Yep. Record player. If elected, every home will have a coal-oil lamp, a washboard, a cast-iron kettle, and a new set of horseshoes! You go Joe…remember: Joe 30330! https://t.co/KXEbsGd4M9 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 13, 2019

9. Protesters yelling in the audience toward the end of the debate

I hope you're watching this, America. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 13, 2019