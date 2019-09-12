Latest
9 Moments That Hit A Nerve With Conservatives During The Dem Debate

September 12, 2019 10:53 pm
The third Democratic debate Thursday night was the first of the 2020 presidential election cycle to be narrowed down to just 10 candidates.

Despite the narrowing of the field, there was no shortage of the gripes that conservatives expressed throughout the night.

Here are the moments that conservatives got most worked up about during the debate:

1. Andrew Yang’s proposal to give $1,000/month to 10 people

2. Dems thanking Obama for Obamacare

3. Biden’s loyalty to Obama

4. Castro’s jab at Biden during an exchange on health care

5. Dems being pressed on how they would handle systemic racism

6. Biden on non-violent crimes

7. Dems addressing gun violence

8. Biden’s mention of a record player

9. Protesters yelling in the audience toward the end of the debate

Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
